All our 125cc models have excellent build quality with a capped speed of 60mph. The top speed allows you to increase and drop the speed when necessary, with the scooter acceleration. As all our mopeds have a maximum speed, you will build confidence, get used to the road and avoid errors with speed.

We have a mix of models, including some brand-new arrivals like the maxi scooters for you to browse. All 125cc Moped models are user-friendly and have the same maximum speed and come in a variety of colours, from sleek silver to bold blue and pink. There's an aesthetic that suits you.

Each 125cc scooter is developed with a twist and go giving them an automatic gearbox. Changing gears on a 125cc scooter can be tricky to get right but with the automatic gearbox on our 125cc scooter models, navigating gears is a lot easier.

Are 125cc Mopeds easy to purchase?

There are a lot of mopeds out there and getting the right one for you is a big decision. When you do make that decision, it must be maintained well.

How fast can a 125cc Moped go?

All of our 125cc Moped and 125cc Scooter models reach speeds of 60mph. Our 125cc Mopeds are an excellent choice for new 125cc moped riders as the speed is capped at 60mph. The speed of a 125cc Moped along with larger wheels than 50cc, make them suitable for faster roads.

Do you need a Licence for a 125 moped?

Yes, by law, you must have at least a provisional driving licence to drive a 125cc Moped on UK roads.

If you drive a scooter on the road without taking the correct 125cc moped test and insurance cover, you could end up facing a large fine. If you have a moped or scooter but don't drive it, you're required to declare this by applying for a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN).

What Licence do I need for a 125cc scooter?

To drive a 125cc scooter on UK roads, you need a full or provisional 125cc moped licence. Additionally for a 125cc scooter, you must be at least 17 years old or above and you will need to pass the Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) course. You will also need L-plates for two years on your 125cc scooter. As long as you're the correct age and hold a driving licence, you can drive a 125cc Scooter on roads in the UK.

If you only have a provisional licence, bear in mind you can't carry passengers and maximum speed might be capped.

Can you drive a 125cc moped on the motorway?

We have a large range of 125cc Moped models with excellent quality and price points. All of our 125cc scooters have maximum speeds of 60mph which is our fastest scooter models. Having a higher speed is good reason for keeping up with the faster traffic. With the right licence, this is a good starting speed and means your moped is capable of being driven on fast roads and motorways. To ride a 125cc Moped on the motorway, you're required to have the full UK driving licence and complete the two-years Compulsory Basic Training. It's essential that you feel comfortable and confident driving the scooter before you decide to go on the motorway.

What are the benefits of choosing a 125cc Moped?

There are endless benefits to buying a 125cc Moped. As well as being easy to buy and insurance policies, the cost is significantly lower than if you're buying a car or motorbike. Their fuel-efficient and better for the environment as they have a smaller engine and produce less CO2 emissions. They're easy to use and learn and you don't need a full licence to drive one straightaway. By having a lower power, their easier to handle and suitable for short-distance trips as well as travelling further distances. Search our reliable 125cc Mopeds models and take the stress out of travel.

